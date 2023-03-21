Three of the island’s leading acoustic musicians are teaming up for a concert in Peel this weekend which will showcase the sounds of the acoustic guitar.
Acoustic Delight will feature singer-songwriters Jeff Jepson and Jon Lightfield and blues and ragtime guitarist John Gregory.
The concert takes place at the Atholl Room at the Centenary Centre, in Peel, on Saturday (April 1), starting at 7.30pm.
The musicians will each be performing their own sets on the night.
Jeff Jepson is a prolific singer-songwriter.
Born in Liverpool but now living in the island, Jeff has been a mainstay of the thriving Liverpool acoustic scene.
He has supported artists as diverse as folk musician Martin Carthy, the duo Slow Club and Scottish rock band The Fratellis.
Jeff has made numerous radio and magazine appearances, and his music is available both on CD and online.
Jon Lightfield, originally from Norway, is well-known in the island’s live music community.
In addition to his own performances, he also helps other artists fulfil their potential by running Power On Media which provides recording, publishing and songwriting services to musicians as well as putting on live events.
Jon is also the man behind d6 Strings - the name he has given for his own line of acoustic guitar strings which were launched earlier this year and are now on sale in the island and in the UK.
He designed them as a high-quality yet affordable alternative to other brands.
John Gregory is a blues and ragtime guitarist, music promoter and guitar teacher.
He has worked with many top US and UK acoustic blues acts, as well as having two albums released by the UK label Southern Summer Records.
Tickets for Acoustic Delight cost £5.
They are available online at www.etickets.im/bjm.
The concert is supported by d6 Strings.