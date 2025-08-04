A tribute concert celebrating 60 years since Neil Diamond signed his first recording contract is set to take place at the Villa Marina in September.
The 2025 tour, titled ‘Hello Again - The Neil Diamond Songbook’ commemorates Diamond’s signing with Bang Records in December 1965, a pivotal moment in the career of one of America’s most enduring singer-songwriters.
With more than 125 million records sold worldwide, Diamond officially retired from touring in 2018 because of health reasons.
Led by vocalist Brooklyn Creed and backed by The Salvation Band, The Diaz Sisters, Brooklyn Horns, and Ascending Strings, ‘Hello Again’ traces Diamond’s journey from his early songwriting days to global superstardom.
The show includes many of Diamond’s most iconic hits such as ‘Sweet Caroline’, ‘Cracklin’ Rosie’, ‘Forever in Blue Jeans’, and ‘America’.
The production features video footage, narration, and live musical arrangements aimed at recreating the atmosphere of a Neil Diamond concert.
Talking about the show, Brooklyn said: ‘I am very passionate about the man and his music - he really is a songwriting genius.
‘I have been listening to his songs since I was a child and being in the show and performing the songs has made me appreciate his songwriting skills even more.
‘Neil Diamond is a true music legend.’
‘Hello Again’ has played to packed audiences across the UK and internationally, including venues such as the Indigo at The O2 in London, and locations in Spain, Belgium, and Denmark.
The Nottingham Post has described the show as ‘a spellbinding recreation of a Neil Diamond concert’, while broadcaster Steve Le Fevre called Creed’s performance ‘absolutely mesmerising’.
The show will take place at 7.30pm on Friday, September 26 at the Villa Marina.
Tickets cost £28 for adults and £27 for under 16s and over 65s.