A new educational resource for intermediate and advanced fiddle players, ‘Fiddyl Reesht’ (Fiddle Again), has been released by Culture Vannin.
Developed as a follow-up to the successful ‘Fiddyl’ publication, the new book is aimed at students working at grades four and five and is designed to support both performance and examination preparation.
The collection was produced and edited by Dr Laura Rowles, in collaboration with co-arrangers Katie Lawrence and David Kilgallon.
The trio, all experienced musicians and educators, have previously contributed arrangements of Manx traditional and contemporary tunes for solo violin, duets, and pieces with piano accompaniment.
Fiddyl Reesht is intended to provide violinists with material suitable for inclusion in ABRSM performance exams as personal choice pieces.
Each tune is also accompanied by background information on its origins, technical notes, and guidance on performance techniques such as folk ornamentation, expressive phrasing and recommended fingerings.
The music selection includes material drawn from historic Manx collections, including traditional tunes like ‘Fathaby Jig’ and ‘Graih Foalsey’, as well as newer compositions that are popular in the current Manx music scene.
Among the latter is ‘Kinnoull’ by Peddyr Cubberley and ‘The Broken Rollercoaster’ by Katie Lawrence.
Director of Culture Vannin, Dr Breesha Maddrell, said: ‘I cannot think of three better people to be involved with this.
‘Dr Laura Rowles, whose own PhD focused on the Manx fiddle tradition, and has edited the whole work; alongside fellow contributors Katie Lawrence and David Kilgallon.
‘They’re three of the finest fiddlers, teachers, composers and arrangers the island has the fortune of having.’
The book was launched during the Yn Chruinnaght Celtic Gathering in July, with a showcase of some of the pieces which were performed by young students.
Now available in Mannin Music and local bookshops, the Fiddyl Reesht student book is £12 and the teacher’s book with piano accompaniment is £15.