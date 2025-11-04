Rehearsals are underway for this year’s production from the theatrical group ‘Rushen Players.’
In 2024, the group took us back to the Victorian times with Charles Dickens’s ‘A Christmas Carol’.
This month, they are presenting ‘Heartbreak House’ - a show that challenged the status quo of the time through the medium of comedy.
Written by George Bernard Shaw during the First World War and first performed in 1919, Heartbreak House is a darkly witty social satire set in the drawing room of a country house modelled after the shape of a ship.
The story unfolds at the home of the eccentric Captain Shotover, an aging seafarer who lives with his daughter, Hesione Hushabye.
Their guests include Ellie Dunn, a young, idealistic woman engaged to the dull but wealthy industrialist Boss Mangan; Ellie’s naïve father, Mazzini Dunn; and Hesione’s romantic but unfaithful husband, Hector.
Over the course of a single evening, conversation, flirtation, and emotional revelations expose the confusion, self-indulgence, and moral paralysis of the household.
A spokesperson from the Rushen Players commented: ‘Get ready for plenty of love-triangles, bohemians, ex-pirates and dynamite.’
Rehearsals for this year’s show are in full swing - with the cast ‘looking forward to bringing the show to life very soon’.
The show will take place at the Erin Art’s Centre from November 20 to November 22. The curtains are set to open at 7.30pm, with the cast asking the audience to prepare for ‘witty dialogue, plot twists and an explosive finale.’
Tickets cost £12 for adults, £10 for over 65s and £5 for under 18s.
To find out more about the show and purchase tickets, you can visit https://www.erinartscentre.com/event/rushen-players-present-heartbreak-hotel/