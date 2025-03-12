A group of four young musicians are hoping to inspire more Manx talent to step out of their comfort zones and perform live.
This Saturday, March 15, they’ll be taking to the stage at The Bridge on North Quay in Douglas, proving that you don’t need a band name or a polished set to enjoy the thrill of playing music in front of a crowd.
The night, which kicks off at 6.30pm with free entry, is all about embracing the joy of live performance.
The lads – Callum Rowe, Patrick Knight, Bryce Collins, and Robert Harding – are hoping their gig will encourage more young Manx musicians to give live music a go.
Callum Rowe, a name well known in the local music scene, will be juggling vocals, guitar and bass.
With this being the ninth group he’s performed with, he brings plenty of experience to the night.
‘We’d be playing at home regardless, so why not get up and do it in front of a crowd?’ he says.
Patrick Knight – or Patty, as most know him – will be on bass, guitar and vocals.
He’s no stranger to live gigs, having played across the UK, and thrives on performing.
‘It’s not about being perfect, it’s about having a laugh and getting up there,’ he says.
On cajón is Bryce Collins, a skilled drummer eager to bring rhythm to the night.
But the biggest story of the evening is Robert Harding, making his debut live performance.
Known well across the island, Rob’s mates have given him the push to finally step on stage.
‘I’ve never done a gig before, so this is completely new for me,’ Rob admits. ‘But I couldn’t ask for a better group of mates to do it with.’
This night isn’t just about them, though. The lads hope their laid-back approach will inspire others to grab an instrument, find some friends, and have a go.
‘We’re just mates who love music, and The Bridge is fantastic for allowing young Manxies to get up and give it a go,’ Rob said.
‘We’re not perfectly practiced or polished, but it’s all about having some fun and getting up and playing.’
The group, hoping this will be the first of many gigs this year, will be performing songs by well-known artists like The Eagles, The Beatles, Arctic Monkeys, and Cream.
Their Instagram post sums it up perfectly: ‘We’re buzzing for this night of live music to bring the season to a start now that the evenings are drawing out and smiles are returning!’
The gig’s poster, designed by Manx artist Jamie Scarffe, adds to the fully homegrown feel of the event.
So, if you’re up for a night of good tunes, big laughs, and watching four mates bring their music to life, The Bridge is the place to be.
With no formal name, no strict setlist, and no pressure, it promises to be a night of raw, unfiltered fun – just as live music should be.