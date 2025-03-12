An Ibiza-style pop-up bar could return to Peel this summer after a planning application was submitted.
The ‘Meta Lounge’, opened throughout August last year which offered a blend of Balearic beats, handcrafted cocktails and sunset views.
Despite issues with vandalism, the venture was deemed a success and now Meta Events Ltd has applied for planning permission for a change of use of the site at Marine Parade into the temporary bar once more.
In presentation slides submitted as part of the application, Meta Events says: ‘Because of the diverse music policy, the Meta Lounge is suitable for a broad spectrum of ages from 18 to senior citizens.
‘Young families looking for a safe space can relax with innovative activities for children.
‘There will be an increased tourism flow into Peel, both from on-island and off-island patrons looking for a unique sunset experience.’
Last year, Meta Lounge offered free DJ lessons to youngsters in the town and also held a Pride event.
There were also special ‘family days’ held every Sunday, featuring free entertainment for all ages such as live music, face painting and games.
Like last year, the Meta Lounge will be on the former site of an open-air swimming pool, once the buzzing heart of Peel in the 1950s and 1960s.
Speaking last year, Phil Quirk, director of Meta Events, said: ‘The Meta Lounge is more than just a place to grab a drink; it's about adding to the spirit of community that thrives here. We're creating a space where people can connect, relax, and create lasting memories.’
As part of the application, there are letters of support, including from Peel Commissioners.
In the letter by town clerk Derek Sewell, it said: ‘I can confirm Peel Town Commissioners, at their meeting on November 21, 2024, unanimously resolved to support the 2025 event proposal to allow Meta Events to develop this project, including obtaining the necessary approvals and licences to use this land.
‘The commissioners have received primarily positive feedback from the public on the event held last year.’
They said the only issue raised was from local food outlets about food being sold at the lounge site.
There was also a letter of support from a nearby resident who said there was no issue with noise or disturbance while a business owner also backed the plans.
In a letter she said: ‘Not only did this increase business in Peel it saw support to the local children and teens during the day/early evening to have fun supervised experiences to enjoy while parents and carers enjoyed food and music in a beautiful setting.
‘My clients and residents of Peel spoke highly of this new business opportunity and a lot of people who came to my business had nothing but support and good words to say about the Meta Lounge.
‘What I personally found was once Meta closed in the evenings many people attending went into Peel to continue their evening, supporting local food eateries and pubs.’
The application will be considered by the planning committee in due course.