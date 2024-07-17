Illegal betting shops, falling through the mortuary roof and machine-gunning fascists on the promenade - these are just a few of the unexpected tales in a new film released by Culture Vannin, showcasing the rich and surprising history of Peel.
Led by the charismatic Albert Frost, the film delves into stories from the 1930s, bringing to life the unusual locations and fascinating characters that have shaped the streets of Sunset City.
Viewers are also treated to a vivid recounting of slaughtering of cattle on Castle Street, the danger of drunk farmers in St John’s and Peel’s important role in World War Two.
Frost also shares anecdotes about cattle driven through the streets, gutters running red with blood from slaughterhouses, after-hours RAF parties at The Marine, the distinctive smell of the herring girls, the true story of how the Bismarck was sunk and much more. The inspiration for this film began in 2020 when Culture Vannin first interviewed Albert Frost for an oral history recording.
They quickly realised his captivating stories about Peel's past were so compelling that they deserved a wider audience, leading to the creation of this film. James Franklin, online and educational resources officer at Culture Vannin, said: ‘Anyone who has met Albert Frost will know what a national treasure he is.
‘His memory of life in the past is phenomenal, and all of his stories are told with such vividness and joy.
‘These stories of Peel are an important record which we feel privileged to be able to help share with future generations.’
This latest film is part of Culture Vannin’s offering of more than 1,000 exploring the Isle of Man’s history, folklore, music, dance, language and more. All are publicly available for anyone to enjoy online.
‘A Walk Around Peel with Albert Frost’ is available in a full one-hour version of the complete tour, or as 39 separate parts.