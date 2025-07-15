The Rushen Heritage Centre is currently hosting a new exhibition which explores the history of mining in the south of the Isle of Man.
‘A Brief History of Mining and Quarrying in the South’ looks to explore the rich mining heritage in the south, spanning from areas such as Bradda and Langness to as far north as Foxdale.
Curated by Ali Graham of the Rushen Heritage Trust, the exhibition features text and photographs provided by Peter Geddes and Sue Jones of the Laxey Mines Research Group.
It also includes a range of artefacts and images contributed by various individuals and organisations, including the Manx National Heritage.
The exhibition, which runs until Saturday, September 6, highlights the discovery and extraction of minerals such as lead, copper, iron, zinc, and silver in the region.
Talking about the exhibition, Ms Graham said: ‘We are so grateful to everyone who has helped bring this exhibition to life, in particular Peter and Sue, who have so much knowledge and resources to draw from.
‘We would also like to thank both Sarah Christian and Matthew Richardson from Manx National Heritage, who took time to look up archive information and loan some of their mining artefacts.
‘Given that mining more than likely began in the Bronze Age, there has been much ground to cover, and we have done our best to give a colourful overview of the development of mines around the south of the island.’
This is the third exhibition of the season at Rushen Heritage Centre, following ‘Vikings’ and ‘Folklore of Rushen’.
The final exhibition – ‘Edward Ashton Cannell: A Manxman and his Art’ – will run from September 9 until October 31, when the Centre will then close for the winter.
For more information about Rushen Heritage Centre, you can contact John at [email protected] or on 464634.