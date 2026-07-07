Sea Stories is a collection of new works on paper by Kate Summerville and marks her first exhibition at Studio 42, with a launch event on Sunday, July 19.
Kate is an artist and designer who spent her formative years on the Isle of Man before studying Fine Art at the University of Leeds, graduating with a BA (Hons) in 2007.
She then spent almost a decade living and working in Australia before returning to the island with her young family in 2018. Since then, she has become a familiar figure on the local art scene.
Her work focuses on the sea and its inhabitants, using colour, pattern and recurring motifs, with watercolour and ink her preferred mediums.
She said: 'This new body of work is a real celebration of colour and movement.
'I have been painting the sea and its inhabitants for more than 20 years and enjoy trying to capture their otherworldly essence through my paintings.
'This exhibition has given me the opportunity to work on a larger scale than I usually do in watercolour. Most of the pieces are created in stages, beginning with background washes of colour and the use of negative space, followed by more intensely pigmented shapes and motifs, many of them suggesting sea creatures.
'The final stage is creating depth and movement with tiny pen-and-ink details and mark-making.'
The launch event will take place from 1pm to 4pm on Sunday, July 19, at Studio 42 on Bay View Road.
Studio 42 is open from 10am to 5pm Wednesday to Friday and from 10am to 4pm on Saturdays.