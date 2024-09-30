The opportunity to learn Manx dancing has become easier through the release of online video tutorials.
Culture Vannin has released the videos as a ‘step-by-step’ guide, with two more new tutorials being added for the dances ‘Car y Phoosee’ and ‘Gorse Sticks’.
A spokesperson from Culture Vannin said: ‘The wedding dance Car y Phoosee is simple to learn and can be adapted to work with various group sizes – from a small quartet of dancers to a hall full of ceili goers.
‘It is good fun to join in with, and will literally have everyone clapping along!
‘Meanwhile, Gorse Sticks is a solo dance which requires the performer to “clack” two wooden sticks together whilst performing a bit of fancy footwork.
‘Composed by Philip Leighton Stowell, one of the founders of the “Manx Folk Dance Society”, this dance is very popular with experienced dancers, and always raises a big cheer at the end.’
The video tutorials are introduced by Gráinne Joughin, with both dances being demonstrated by members of the Peel-based dance group ‘Skeddan Jiarg’.
These latest videos add to a growing collection of dance instruction films produced over the past few years, with a range of solo and group dances for various abilities being published online.
The collection of ten videos include ‘Eunyssagh Vona’, ‘Dance for Three’, ‘Hop tu Naa’, ‘Flitter Dance’, ‘Chyndaa yn Bwoailley’ (‘Return the Blow’), ‘Cur Shaghey yn Geurey’ and two versions of the ‘Manx Girls Jig’.
Written instructions, sheet music, audio and other videos of performances can also be found with each dance profile on manxmusic.com.
The spokesperson added: ‘As well as being a valuable resource for Isle of Man schools, and particularly useful for preparing for the annual DESC Manx Folk Awards and Manx Music Festival (Guild), these tutorials are already being used by dancers around the world.
‘There are dance groups as far as the USA, Brazil and Australia who love including Manx dance in their performances.’
Chloe Woolley, Manx music development officer at Culture Vannin, added: ‘Dancing plays a vital role in the vibrant culture of the Isle of Man.
‘We're thrilled that these films will encourage even more people - whether they’re part of dance groups, educators, or simply enthusiasts - to engage in this joyful and social aspect of our living culture.’
The resources are freely available from manxmusic.com in a growing collection of Manx songs, tunes and dances.