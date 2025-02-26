The guide aims to help the public access and understand more about the island’s biosphere nation, while learning some key Manx vocabulary.
Each card inside the guides has a QR code that can be scanned to hear words and phrases spoken by Ruth Keggin Gell, Culture Vannin’s Manx language development officer, who worked alongside the UNESCO Biosphere Isle of Man team to create the cards.
Ruth said: ‘Our small pocket guides are immensely popular, and help the public enjoy Manx in a very simple, accessible way.
‘We hope that these cards will spark curiosity, and help people realise that the Manx language, and its importance to intangible cultural heritage, is one of the reasons that the Isle of Man is a whole nation Biosphere.’
‘Culture and language are at the heart of every UNESCO Biosphere, shaping our identity and connecting us to the landscapes we call home,’ said a spokesperson from the Biosphere Isle of Man team.
‘These guides celebrate our rich cultural heritage and unique language, both deeply woven into our Biosphere, and promoting these treasures ensures they thrive for future generations, strengthening our sense of place and belonging.’
The Biosphere pocket guides are available to pick up at The Museum of the Moon, which takes place every day at Peel Cathedral until Sunday, March 2.
They are also available to pick up at Culture Vannin and Thie Slieau Whallian, both located in St. John’s.
Meanwhile, Culture Vannin is still looking for applicants for a new ‘forward-thinking and exceptional’ member to its board.
The appointment is a formal process led by the Council of Ministers through the Cabinet Office.
The new addition would join as a lay member and charity trustee, to ‘help grow its reach and engage with new audiences’.
Director of Culture Vannin, Dr Breesha Maddrell, said: ‘We are looking for someone passionate about taking Manx culture forward with us, and we are excited about finding the skills and drive which will complement everything we do.
‘We don’t need you to be an expert in Manx culture, but it is essential that you care deeply about it.
‘We’re particularly interested in skills or experience in cultural development, fundraising, communication, marketing, education, or publishing.’
The charity’s aim is stated to ‘take Manx culture forward’, by developing a range of educational resources and community-based teaching in Manx language and traditional Manx music.
An information pack containing full details of the position and an application form is available online by visiting https://www.gov.im/media/1387133/lay-member-to-culture-vannin-information-pack-final.pdf