Visitors to Rushen Heritage Centre will discover the enchanting beauty of the Isle of Man’s nature at a new ‘Art of Wild’ exhibition.
Curated by the team at Manx Wildlife Trust, Art of Wild opens to the public on Tuesday, June 4 and runs until Saturday, July 13.
The exhibition features a captivating display of nature-inspired work by celebrated local artists such as Jeremy Paul, Erica Kermode, and Biosphere Artist In Residence Ali Hodgson.
It is a diverse collection showcasing the artists' profound connection to the natural world, featuring stunning original paintings, intricate ceramics, evocative photography, and exquisite prints. Each piece reflects our unique Island wildlife through the theme of land, sea and air, bringing the untamed beauty of nature into the gallery.
Graham Makepeace-Warne, Manx Wildlife Trust’s head of engagement, said: ‘The Art of Wild exhibition beautifully captures the essence of our Island's natural beauty through the eyes of talented local artists.
‘It’s a testament to the incredible biodiversity we are privileged to protect and cherish. We are thrilled to be involved in this celebration of nature and creativity and grateful to Rushen Heritage Centre for hosting it.’
John Quirk, coordinator for Rushen Heritage Trust, believes the new exhibition perfectly blends art and nature.
He said: ‘Whether you are an art enthusiast, a nature lover, or simply seeking inspiration, Art of Wild offers a perfect blend of creativity and the great outdoors.
‘The exhibited works are also available for purchase, allowing you to take home a piece of this extraordinary celebration of nature. A percentage of the takings will go to Manx Wildlife Trust to help protect the Island’s precious wild spaces and species.’
The Centre, in Bridson Street, Port Erin is run by Rushen Heritage Trust and is open Tuesday to Saturday, 10am-4pm.
Rushen Heritage Trust, which is celebrating its 10th birthday this year, is supported by the Gough Ritchie Charitable Trust.
Further exhibitions for the year ahead include: the Manx Grand Prix & 150th Anniversary of Port Erin Steam Railway Line on display from July 16-August 24; Milner: The Man and the Tower, from August 27-October 5 and Rollage ny Twoaie: Renovating a Tholtan from October 8-November 2.
Run by volunteers, Rushen Heritage Centre features a series of exhibitions each season and acts as a visitor information centre in collaboration with Visit Isle of Man.