This project is part of Culture Vannin's special 40th anniversary grants initiative, celebrating a significant milestone in supporting Manx culture and creativity.
This is the final grant completed from the special grants awarded in 2022, with that year marking the 40th anniversary of the Manx Heritage Foundation Act, which created the Manx Heritage Foundation charity that is known as Culture Vannin today.
‘Meayll - Yn Cholloo, a meditation on timelessness and transition’, is a work that blends original music, field recordings, and visual storytelling to capture the heritage and atmosphere of the Calf of Man.
Developed by Gyp Buggane, Juan Maddrell and Joff Whitten, the film was inspired by and recorded on the Calf of Man.
A spokesperson from Culture Vannin commented: ‘A journey through music, memory, and place, this approach effectively brings out the essence of sense of place — the way a location feels, its history, and its meaning to those who know it intimately.
‘The result is a beautifully crafted short film that intertwines music, voices, sounds and visual elements to reflect the Calf of Man's atmosphere and significance.’
Commenting on the project, Joff Whitten said: ‘As a team, we can proudly declare this is the first ever recorded music made on the Calf of Man!
‘Celebrating Manx life, culture, heritage and interests is imperative to enabling a positive island, and Culture Vannin are at the heart of this.’
Chris Thomas MHK, chair of Culture Vannin, said: ‘This perfectly embodies the spirit of our 40th anniversary grants — innovative, thought-provoking, and deeply connected to the Isle of Man’s unique culture.
‘We are delighted to share it with the public.’