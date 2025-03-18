A new video has been released chronicling the extensive work that has recently been completed in Peel Cathedral.
Made by island filmmakers Neil Corlett and Charles Guard using drone footage, time-lapse photography and regular video, it has been made over nearly two years and shows the marked transformation that has occurred in the building.
The video shows the creation of new entrances to the Cathedral, the replacing of the existing floor with sustainable underfloor heating, changing the furnishings and installing new services and equipment and opening up areas to provide new spaces in the building.
The multi-million pound project is now set to provide a hub for the arts, spaces for corporate events and hospitality, provisions for education and a place of worship.
A spokesperson from cathedral said: ‘Overall, some 13 layers of different materials have been used to create the new floor.
‘This is topped with 24 tons of limestone into which have been inserted special tiles featuring the names of the bishops that have served the diocese since the early 12th century right up to the present day.
‘One of the challenges for contractors SCS was the creation of a new doorway out into the garden from the south transept, which had to be cut through the exterior wall right below a priceless Victorian stained glass window.’
The new space is now also being successfully used as a concert and performance venue.
The spokesperson added: ‘The challenge now is to continue the fundraising to install the advanced audio visual equipment, wi-fi systems and new lighting.’
To watch the nearly 20-minute video, you can do so by going online to https://youtu.be/mnaM25qDz6A?si=t7LQfs16EuTY3_a5