Celebrate the start of 2024 with an embracing dip in the Irish Sea.
New Year’s Dips again take place around the island’s coastline.
Castletown Ale Drinkers Society, organisers of the island’s longest running New Year’s dip, are hoping for a good turnout as the event celebrates its 60th anniversary.
Stuart Gardner and Holmes Blackburn, pictured below, were original dippers in 1964. They are pictured below at the 50th anniversary dip, which took place in the town’s inner harbour, in 2014.
Castletown dippers will enter the sea from the town’s outer harbour at midday.
The Southern Dippers will be dipping around Port St Mary and Port Erin, starting at 10am at Chapel Bay, in Port St Mary.
Dippers will then enter the sea at Port St Mary’s inner harbour at 10.45am and Gansey at 11.30am. It culminates in the Port Erin beach dip, where fancy dress is encouraged, at 12.15pm.
Organised by Lenny Conroy, the Southern Dippers have been running the dips for more than 20 years, and in that time have raised more than £72,000 for primarily island charities.
This year’s Southern Dips, sponsored by Hartford Homes, are in aid of Anaphylaxis UK, with all the money raised staying in the island.
Ramsey’s New Year Chilly Dip will get under way on Ramsey’s South Beach, in front of Ramsey RNLI Station, at 11am. Registration starts in the boathouse at 10am.
Participants can also register online in advance at www.eventbrite.co.uk - they must complete the process at the registration desk on the day.
The proceeds will be divided between Ramsey RNLI and the Friends of Bunscoill Rhumsaa.
Peel dippers will be making a splash at midday.
Volunteers are needed for a beach clean at 10am before registration starts at Peel Sailing Club at 10.30am.
Fancy dress outfits, with prizes sponsored by the Steam Packet, will be judged at 11.45am. There’s a suggested entry donation of £5. In return you’ll receive a medal.
This year’s event is raising money for MS Society Isle of Man, Peel RNLI, and Manx Breast Cancer Support Group and Mannin Cancers.
Sponsorship forms are available from Mitchell’s Newsagents and Peel News Centre or text 459835.
Event sponsors are Peel Fisheries, Jones Services, Tarleton Hodgson & Son and Peel Copy Centre.
Laxey’s dip, which sees dippers enter the water from the beach, also starts at midday.
And finally, Douglas New Year Dip, organised by Breast Cancer Now Volunteering in the Isle of Man in association with Beach Buddies, will be diving into 2024 from Queen’s Promenade at 1pm.
It will again be started by Lieutenant Governor Sir John Lorimer and Lady Lorimer. Dippers are encouraged to come along in fancy dress, in their club/team kit, in a group, with family or friends or alone.
Hot drinks will be provided for dippers. Organisers thanked sponsors Canada Life International, RNLI, Douglas Coastguards & St John Ambulance for their continued support.
Participants must sign up online beforehand at www.douglasdip.com