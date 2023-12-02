Move It Dance are celebrating after securing 17 first places, two seconds and two third spots at a competition in Disneyland Paris.
The dancers’ performance was also enough for Move It to be awarded two invitations - known as bids - to compete at the Summit All Star Cheerleading Championship in Florida in May next year.
Director Riki Grosvenor told Island Life: ‘We are absolutely over the moon with the results.
‘The bids are an absolute cherry on the top and are testament to just how hard the teams and teachers worked.’
Thirteen teams from the Douglas dance studio, with members ranging from four to 50, took part in the Future Cheer Brings It On dance competition.
They were competing for a maximum of three ‘bids’ out of a total of 15 that organisers could award across the entire competition.
Seven dancers aged 13 to 16 from Phoenix Rising dance squad, Team Sapphires and Team Infernos, were selected to compete at Disney World in Florida.
The Summit sees nearly 1,000 teams from around the world compete and is described as the pinnacle of the cheerleading calendar.
Move It has launched a crowdfunding page with a £15,000 target and is looking for sponsorship to get the young dancers to Florida.
Riki said: ‘We are looking forward to representing the island on the world stage. The costs will be high though and we are absolutely going to be looking for sponsorship to take the teams to the Summit in Florida.
‘It is going to cost a significant amount and since the teams have had to fund their way to Paris already, another international trip cost in six months’ time would mean that the team would not be able to afford to go.’
Anyone interested in sponsoring the dancers’ trip to the Summit in Florida is asked to contact Move It founder and artistic director Kate Caine at [email protected] to discuss it further.
Make a donation online at www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/ Pheonixrising