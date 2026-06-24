Music legends Nile Rodgers & CHIC will bring their world-renowned catalogue of hits to the island this autumn, performing at the Villa Marina’s Royal Hall on Wednesday, September 23.
The announcement is expected to generate significant excitement among local music fans, with tickets going on sale on Thursday (June 25).
Nile is widely regarded as one of the most influential figures in modern music.
A multiple Grammy Award winner, Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductee and chairman of the Songwriters Hall of Fame, Rodgers has enjoyed a career spanning more than five decades as a songwriter, producer, composer and guitarist.
As co-founder of CHIC alongside the late Bernard Edwards, Rodgers helped create some of disco’s most enduring classics, including Le Freak and Good Times.
The latter has been credited with helping shape the foundations of hip-hop music, while Rodgers also penned and produced iconic hits such as We Are Family for Sister Sledge and I'm Coming Out for Diana Ross.
Beyond his work with CHIC, Rodgers has collaborated with some of the biggest names in music, including David Bowie, Madonna, Duran Duran and Daft Punk.
Collectively, his productions have sold more than 750 million albums and 100 million singles worldwide.
Audiences attending the Royal Hall performance can expect an evening packed with classic hits and a celebration of Rodgers’ remarkable musical legacy.
Tickets are priced at £88, plus a five per cent booking fee, and are limited to four per transaction.
They will be available online through villagaiety.com, as well as in person at the Villa Marina and Welcome Centre from 9am.
Due to anticipated demand, telephone bookings on 600555 will open at 11am on (Thursday). Wheelchair-accessible spaces and companion seating are also available, subject to availability.