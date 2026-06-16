Isle of Man Armed Forces Day 2026 will be celebrated on Saturday, June 20, with a free family event at the Villa Marina in Douglas.
Members of the public are invited to show their support for the armed forces community by attending the event, which runs from 1pm to 5pm and will feature military displays, flypasts, live entertainment and a parade along Douglas Promenade.
A government spokesperson said: ‘Isle of Man Armed Forces Day 2026 is an opportunity for the island to show its appreciation for the men and women who make up the armed forces community, including serving personnel, service families, veterans and cadets.
‘The day will feature a range of armed forces and veterans' charity stalls, food and drink outlets, and live entertainment.
‘The British Army will be present with its Air Soft Range in the Villa Marina gardens, and we are expecting a Royal Navy ship to be in Douglas Harbour.
‘Over Douglas Bay, there will be an eight-minute Spitfire display, scheduled to begin at 3.15pm.
‘An aircraft from the Royal Air Force's Battle of Britain Memorial Flight is expected to conduct a flypast at 3.40pm, while a formation of Hawk aircraft from RAF Valley is due to close the event with a flypast at 5pm.
‘A key part of the day will be the annual Armed Forces Day parade featuring serving military personnel, veterans, cadets, members of the emergency services and voluntary organisations. The parade will travel along Douglas Promenade from Regent Street to the Villa Marina, beginning at 2pm.
‘His Excellency the Lieutenant Governor, Lieutenant General Sir John Lorimer KCB DSO MBE, will take the salute at the Douglas War Memorial before making a formal address to participants.
‘A complimentary buffet tea will be available for attendees between 3.30pm and 5pm inside the Villa Marina, followed by a separate social event in the evening for members of the armed forces community, their friends and families at the Manx Legion on Market Hill.’