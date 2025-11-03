The Manx Amateur Drama Federation (MADF) has announced it will not hold its Easter Festival of Plays in 2026.
But the federation says it will hold a Festival of One Act Plays in March at the Erins Arts Centre.
MADF has decided to take a year off after celebrating 75 years of the festival and promised to return with the full festival in 2027.
However, the federation is continuing with the much-loved event for one act plays, at the Erin Arts Centre on March 12-14.
MADF has invited drama societies from the UK and the island to enter short plays, which will be performed and then adjudicated by Sue Doherty, from the Guild of Drama Adjudicators. Prizes include Best Play, Best Actor and Best Dramatic Moment, and these will be awarded on the final night.
Sue brings more than 40 years of experience in arts education and theatre to this year’s festival.
As Head of Performing Arts at St Julie’s High School in Liverpool, she championed access to the arts for all young people, with many of her students going on to train at RADA, Guildhall, and LIPA and achieving success on stage and screen, including BAFTA winner Jodie Comer.
Sue has worked with the Royal Shakespeare Company, led City of Culture projects, and created powerful verbatim theatre exploring social issues. She co-founded the Cheshire One Act Festival and has adjudicated across the UK and internationally, including Gibraltar and the Isle of Man.
Now a freelance teacher, drama coach, and vice-chair at LIPA Sixth Form College, Sue continues to inspire the next generation. Her thoughtful, passionate approach makes her a valued voice in theatre adjudication.
MADF chairman Leandra Lawler said: ‘It’s open to all, to showcase new work, try challenging plays, give new directors the chance to develop and generally enjoy the spirit of performance. We’re also delighted to welcome Sue to MADF 2026.
‘We will also be hosting our ever popular Young Actor of Mann on Sunday, March 15 at the Ballakermeen Studio Theatre.
‘We’ll be back with the full Easter Festival of Plays in 2027, and we truly hope to welcome you back to the Gaiety stage then.’
For the last two years the Festival of One Act Plays joined the Easter Festival at the Gaiety Theatre where, in April, local playwright Jenny Derbyshire won Best Play with ‘Shelter’.
In fact, the festival has a history of spotlighting local writing talent, with Sharon Walker's ‘A Perfect Gentleman’ and Lisa Smith's ‘Photograph’ having won Best Play in the recent past.
Plays by Daphne Caine, Alessandro Massotta and Shawn Sturnick have also won awards over the years and MADF is proud to be encouraging and providing a forum for such creativity.
The seeds of MADF were sown in the 1940s but the first Easter Festival of Plays was first held in 1950 at the Palace Theatre on Central Promenade in Douglas. MADF is open to all amateur drama, operatic, musical and play groups in the island.
If you would like more information on entering the Festival of One Act Plays email [email protected].
Details of the schedule of plays will be published early next year.