The annual Noble’s Park fun day is set to take place this Saturday, August 3.
Organised and hosted by Douglas Borough Council, the fun day takes place on the first Saturday of August every year at Noble’s Park on St Ninian’s Road.
A wide range of entertainment, activities and children’s rides will be on offer from midday until 4pm and admission is free for adults and children.
This year’s line-up includes a variety of attractions sure to delight the whole family.
Kids can enjoy free bouncy castles, children’s rides, and messy play areas. For those who love gaming, a free arcade will be available, offering hours of fun. The event will also host an array of car boot and charity stalls.
From vintage clothing to rare collectables, toys, books, and handmade crafts, there’s something for everyone.
The car boot stalls, back by popular demand, are perfect for seasoned bargain hunters and casual browsers alike. For those looking to add a splash of colour to their day, a talented face painter will be on hand, and a variety of food concessions will ensure that no one goes hungry. The performance area will be bustling with activities starting at midday. The schedule will see performances from various dance groups, including Unity Dance at 12pm, Move It Dance at 12.30pm, CNDC IoM at 1pm and paracise at 1.30pm.
From 2 till 4pm Active Souls will be bringing their exciting games, which is all about having fun and moving your body through play, no matter what age you are.
Musicians performing on the open mic will be a constant throughout the day.
At 1.30pm the popular family races begin, with organisers announcing that there are some fun prizes on offer for all age groups.