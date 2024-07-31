The car boot stalls, back by popular demand, are perfect for seasoned bargain hunters and casual browsers alike. For those looking to add a splash of colour to their day, a talented face painter will be on hand, and a variety of food concessions will ensure that no one goes hungry. The performance area will be bustling with activities starting at midday. The schedule will see performances from various dance groups, including Unity Dance at 12pm, Move It Dance at 12.30pm, CNDC IoM at 1pm and paracise at 1.30pm.