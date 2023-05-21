The Isle of Man Arts Council has announced the opening of applications for student bursaries for 2023/24 supporting students studying the arts and who are moving into further, higher and post graduate education.
This year, for the first time, up to six annual bursaries are available, each worth £10,000 over the duration of a course.
They exist to help to cover the costs of travel, course fees, accommodation or equipment related to higher or further education in the arts on or off- island.
The bursaries are awarded by the Isle of Man Arts Council to deserving applicants, as follows:
• The Jonathan Gollow Bursaries for Music and Performing Arts
This bursary is in memory of the late music promoter Jonathan ‘Jonno’ Gollow who was a valued member of the Isle of Man Arts Council until 2012 and who passed away suddenly in 2017.
• The Norman Sayle Bursaries for Visual Art and Literature
This bursary is in memory of the most celebrated Manx artist of recent times, Norman Sayle RI TH (1926-2007) who was also a dedicated teacher and a former Isle of Man Arts Council member.
• The Isle of Man Arts Council Bursaries
These bursaries are awarded to students whose extenuating personal circumstances may be preventing further studies within the arts.
Arts development manager Jane Corkill said: ‘The Isle of Man Arts Council is delighted to support up to six Manx students as they further their studies within the arts.
‘There is such talent amongst our young people, further bursaries are available and it is hoped that these will truly make a difference to the future of the recipients within the arts and creative industries.’
Applications for the awards can be made via the Isle of Man Arts Council website: www.iomarts.com
Applications will close on Friday, June 23, 2023, with the recipients being informed after the Isle of Man Arts Council meeting taking place on Friday, July 7.
