A celebration of Manx culture and entertainment took place once again at Braaid Hall recently for the 2025 Braaid Eisteddfod.
A firm fixture in the Manx calendar, there were the usual classes such as recitations, ladies and men’s solos/duets, instrumental solos and humorous stories, which were open to all ages young and old.
The chairman for the evening was Chris Lyon and the judges were Gareth Moore (musical) and Dot Tilbury MBE (literary), while Wendy McDowell BEM provided the accompaniment for the event.
There are 14 categories in total at the annual event, which include: hymn raising; recitation - to be performed from memory; men’s solo; instrumental solo; stump speech; ladies’ solo; original poem; quiz; folk song; duet; humorous story; quartet and choir.
There were a number of different winners on the night for each category, with John Quaye (locally written), Beastie Dovey (melodrama), Ruth Brown (atmospheric) and John Willi Moore (well read) all placing first in the ‘Recitations’ category.
Arie Eisinger, Simon Young, David Williams, Simon Fletcher, Graham Crowe and John Willi Moore all placed first for the men’s solo category, while Madeline Kelly was the overall winner of ‘Hymn Raising’.
The women’s solo category was won by Amy Kaighin, Jean Kennish, Nici Fletcher-Causer, Breeshey Kelsey and Madeline Kelly, while John Quaye, Ruth Brown, Anne Clark and Peter Corkill were awarded for original poem.
Trophies were also awarded on the night, with Madeline Kelly (Hymn Raising), Breeshey Kelsey (Ladies Solo), Ruth Brown (Best Performer in the Literary) and Willow Kelly-Brown (Best Under-21 Performer) all receiving silverware.
A spokesperson from the event commented: ‘It was a great night with brilliant entertainment, and it was so good to see a full hall again.
‘I'm sure everyone will have enjoyed it and well done to everyone for all of their hard work.’