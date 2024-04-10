A talented dancing duo from Onchan have clinched double success at a British-wide dance competition.
Evan O’Dea and Lula-Belle Findlay, both 14 and from Onchan, are celebrating after being crowned Junior British Classical Sequence champions and Junior British Modern Sequence champions at the event in Blackpool earlier this month.
Evan and Lula-Belle competed in the beautiful Empress Ballroom in the Wintergardens, dancing to live music played by the Empress Orchestra.
Evan and Lula-Belle have danced together since they were four years old, following in the footsteps of their elder siblings, their mums and even their grandparents.
Lula-Belle’s proud mum Sara said: ‘Even before they were born it was decided if one was a girl and one was a boy they would be dance partners and the rest is history. They have only ever danced with each other and are great friends.
‘They attend the Jayne Hill Dance School and are very lucky to have such a dedicated teacher.’
If becoming double champions isn’t enough, Even and Lula-Belle have also for a second time been nominated for a prestigious Classique De Danse award which will see them return to the Winter Garden’s in August for the awards night.