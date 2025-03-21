The Woodbourne Hotel has been crowned the Isle of Man’s CAMRA Pub of the Year for 2025.
Its a double celebration for the Douglas pub which also marks its 130th birthday this year.
The Campaign for Real Ale describes its Pub of the Year competition as its annual bid to highlight the very best pubs in the British Isles and has been a fixture for the organisation since 1988.
The categories that CAMRA volunteers judge the pubs on are: Quality and condition of beer/cider/perry, promotion and knowledge of product, cleanliness and staff hygiene, community focus and atmosphere, welcome and offering, style and decor, sympathy with CAMRA’s aims and overall impression and value.
Managing director of Okell’s Inns, Steven Taylor said: ‘We’re incredibly proud that the Woodbourne has won what is the most prestigious award for the island’s pub sector.
‘The Woodbourne plays a key role of local community and this much deserved award is down to the hard work of manager Trevor Latus and his team.’
‘The Woody’ as it’s affectionally known is a landmark red brick Victorian building set in the heart of Douglas on Alexander Drive.
The pub is renowned for its well-kept selection of real ales, including favourites from Okell’s brewery.
Mr Taylor continued: ‘Thanks to Trevor and his team, The Woody exemplifies what it means to be a pub, providing a hub for our community, from clubs to family get togethers.
‘It’s a role the Woody has served since 1895 and now, in its 130th year it’s wonderful to see this traditional pub thriving and I’m pleased that the island’s passionate CAMRA members have given us their vote of approval.’
The Albert in Port St Mary was last year’s winner of the award, with the Trafalgar in Ramsey the 2023 victor.