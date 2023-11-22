Isle of Man Symphony Orchestra are set to perform what they believe is the most spectacular showpiece an orchestra can have in its repertoire.
They will be performing Rimsky-Korsakov’s Scheherazade as the climax of their gala concert in possibly the first performance of the piece in the island.
Musical director of the orchestra, Maurice Powell, told Island Life: ‘It is one of the most ambitious we have presented, with truly something for everyone, and we have assembled one of the largest orchestras heard in Douglas for some years.
‘The sound will be awesome.’
Maurice explained that the concert opener will be the luxurious Prelude to Wagner’s ‘The Mastersingers’, describing it as ‘a great outpouring of romantic lyricism, the full flood of the composer’s imagination sweeping all before it’.
The concerto is Beethoven’s 5th piano concerto, The Emperor’ with soloist Yulia Chaplina. Yulia performed Rachmaninov’s 2nd piano concerto with the orchestra in 2021.
Maurice said her return to Douglas was ‘much anticipated’.
He explained that the colourful story of Scheherazade comes from the Middle Eastern collection of tales known as One Thousand and One Nights and is depicted in the series of ‘brilliant instrumental solos’ throughout the work.
The role of Scheherazade herself is taken by orchestra leader, Juliet Tranter, who plays the demanding, but beautiful, violin solos.
Maurice added: ‘It will be an afternoon to remember and the perfect way to start the festive season.’
The concert starts on Sunday at 2.30pm. Tickets are available from the box office on 600555, from the Welcome Centre at the Sea Terminal or online at www.villagaiety.com