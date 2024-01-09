Outstanding young pianist Nikita Lukinov will be performing and holding a masterclass.
The recital and masterclass take place on Saturday (January 20) and are the next events in Erin Arts Centre’s Piano Series 2023/24.
Nikita’s programme will include works by Tchaikovsky and Mussorgsky.
He will give a free masterclass at 11am, playing excerpts from and talking about his chosen works.
A disciple of the Russian Piano School, Nikita began his musical education at the age of six and at the age of 10 made his debut performance as a soloist with a symphony orchestra, winning a full scholarship to study with Tatiana Sarkissova at the Purcell School.
In 2017, Nikita was awarded a full scholarship to study for a Bachelor’s Degree at the Royal Conservatoire of Scotland and he went on to obtain his Master’s Degree.
In June 2023, Nikita was awarded The Governor’s Recital Prize for the most outstanding final exam at the RCS. He has just started studying for an Artist Diploma on a full scholarship there.
In the 2022-23 season Nikita gave recitals at Steinway Hall in London, the British Institute in Florence, at the Representation of the City of Hamburg in Berlin, Hastings International Piano Series, Vaduz Rathaussaal in Liechtenstein, a ‘Celebrity Recitals’ concert series in Shrewsbury and also completed a tour of six concerts in Scotland.
Nikita released his debut CD on the KNS Classical label.
Tickets can be booked for the 11am masterclass (free) and the 7.30pm recital (£15 for adults, £2 for under 18s) online at www.ticketsource.co.uk/erinartscentre