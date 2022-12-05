Ian Thompson and David Castro are releasing their version of the Paul McCartney/Stevie Wonder classic Ebony and Ivory.
They recorded an acoustic version with producer Phil Reynolds of Small Bear Records, which they first released in 2015 to raise money for the War Child charity.
Ian told Island Life: ‘Seven years on, we just felt it would be a nice song to release again for Christmas, as a song of peace and unity.’
You can listen to their version of Ebony and Ivory now on Bandcamp.
The song will be re-released on to all digital platforms from Monday (December 12).
You can also watch their music video by Sam Waters, filmed at Ballagroove studios on YouTube.