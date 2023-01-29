Cloideryn Northern Theatre are putting their own unique twist on the tale of Robin Hood, in true traditional panto style.
The theatre group will be staging the pantomime at St Paul’s Hall, in Ramsey over two weekends in February.
It follows on from the success of their musical, the Star of India, back in October, to celebrate the 150th anniversary of her launch from Ramsey Shipyard.
Cloideryn director and founder Heather Ruffino told Island Life: ‘This is our own unique twist on the tale of Robin Hood in true traditional panto style.
‘After our success with the Star of India we hardly had time to catch our breath before plunging into rehearsals for this.
‘We always like to stage the Ramsey Panto in February because there is so much on in the run up to and around Christmas and January, then February goes so quiet so everyone is ready for some live entertainment again.’
As well as Heather, the cast features Linda Broome-Smith, Fiona Marshall, Viv Hare, Rossina Gallagher, Paige Ann Satt, Ben Corkill, Moira Chrystal, Elaine Corlett, Andy Done, Jean Kennish, Martyn Faid, George Elliott, James Bishop, Christine Faid, Brenda Bower, Alan Kinvig, Elaine Barker, Mariella Mazzone Pollard and Phil Holland.
The panto will be performed at St Paul’s Hall on Friday and Saturday next week (February 10 and 11) and the following Friday and Saturday (February 17 and 18) at 7.30pm.
Matinee performances will also take place on both Saturdays at 2pm.
Tickets are available from Bridge Bookshop, in Ramsey or online at ticketsource.co.uk/ramseypanto
Alternatively, you can pay at the door but ticket holders are guaranteed seats. Seats are not numbered so it will be first come first served.
Tickets cost £8.50 for adults (age 13-plus) and £6.50 for concessions (age 12 and under, and 65-plus).
Star of India was performed over two weekends in October, with a delegation from the Maritime Museum of San Diego - where the ship is now the main attraction -among the special guests. The musical was written by Heather and Marilyn Cannell.