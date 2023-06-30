Fairies, the Moddey Dhoo and Mark Cavendish all went to Laa Columb Killey thanks to Arbory School pupils’ creative interpretation of the fancy dress theme of Manx myths and legends.
Year five pupil Evie Horan, age 10, dressed as one of the fairies from Fairy Bridge, was the winner of the competition, which kicked off a day of celebrations.
Castletown Metropolitan Silver Band led the parade from the parish hall to the fairfield, which saw the princess, her attendants and page boys travel in an open top car.
Laa Columb Killey chairman Phil Cringle welcomed everyone to the annual event and it was officially opened by Bill Denard.
Ella Fells was crowned princess by Sue Denard and was attended by her attendants Henrietta Granger and Ava Jones.
Arbory School pupils entertained the crowds with a display of Manx dancing.
Meanwhile, the exhibition tent was full of craft, handiwork, photography, art, fruit and vegetables and floral exhibits.
The Bill Lowey Memorial Cup and Blue Ribbon for the best exhibit in the show was judged by Laa Columb Killey president Murray Cringle and his wife Debbie. It was awarded to Louise Williams for her knitted article.
Arbory Commissioners’ Centenary Cup for the most points gained by a parishioner in the main exhibition tent was awarded to Kirrie Jenkins.
On display in Arbory School’s tent was handwriting, art and handicrafts by the pupils.
Entertainment included a coconut shy, crazy golf and a display of vintage cars.
There were queues outside the tea tent, where afternoon tea was being served.
The evening saw a charity auction of donated produce and cakes.
The tea tent was cleared and a ceili was held with Tarroo Marroo Ceili Band.
Laa Columb Killey secretary Julie Young told Island Life: ‘We had a very busy and enjoyable event made possible by a fantastic committee and a wonderful group of volunteers.
‘Thanks also to all our sponsors without whom we wouldn’t be able to hold our event.’