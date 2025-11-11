Island theatre group The Service Players will stage the Isle of Man premiere of a new version of ‘A Doll’s House’ next week at the Ballakermeen Studio Theatre, bringing a fresh take on Henrik Ibsen’s classic drama to local audiences.
The production, running from November 20 to 22 at 7.30pm, features Amy Herzog’s contemporary adaptation of Ibsen’s 1879 play. Herzog’s version, which premiered on Broadway in 2023 to critical acclaim, earned her a Tony Award nomination.
The adaptation reimagines Ibsen’s tale of Nora Helmer - a woman confronting the constraints of her marriage and society - through a concise, modern lens while retaining the play’s central themes of identity, autonomy, and truth.
Directing the production is Daniel-Sebastian Gray, who is taking the helm after several years of performing on the Manx stage.
A former drama school student who trained in the UK after leaving the island in 2009, Gray worked in television, film, and theatre before returning home in 2020. Since then, he has appeared in ‘Witness for the Prosecution’ and as Banquo in Parodos Productions’ ‘Macbeth’.
Speaking about the upcoming production, he said: ‘I’m so excited to present this new version of A Doll’s House. It has all the immediacy of a fresh, modern play, while retaining the well-known characters, events and relationships.
‘I’m really enjoying working with such a talented cast. They’ve taken the excellent dialogue and made it their own. If you enjoy drama, don’t miss this – it’s something very different for the Manx stage.’
The role of Nora Helmer will be played by Saoirse Coyle-Carroll, who has appeared in several recent productions including Les Misérables, Macbeth, Talking Heads, In Their Blood, and A Midsummer Night’s Dream.
Ewan Macfarlane portrays Nora’s husband, Torvald Helmer. Having studied Acting and Performance at Stow West in Glasgow, Macfarlane returns to the stage after more than a decade away, following his recent performance in Macbeth.
Daniel Carroll-Cawley takes on the role of Krogstad, the play’s conflicted antagonist. Carroll-Cawley has performed in a wide range of productions across Birmingham, London, and the Edinburgh Fringe, and recently appeared in Les Misérables, In Their Blood, and A Murder is Announced.
Georgina King will play Kristine, Nora’s confidante. A filmmaker and co-founder of a local media company, King has previously performed at the Edinburgh Fringe, most recently in 2022 in a play she wrote based on true stories.
The cast also includes John Walker as Dr Rank, a long-standing figure in Manx theatre who has appeared with several local drama groups, and Rachel Martin as Anne-Marie, Nora’s nursemaid.
Both are veterans of the island’s performing arts scene, with Martin being a Service Players life member and Walker currently also rehearsing for The Perfect Gentleman.
Tickets for A Doll’s House are priced at £19.51 for adults and £16.26 for seniors and under 16s.
To purchase tickets and find out more, you can visit https://www.ticketsource.co.uk/booking/venueplan/reqeygqovvbq