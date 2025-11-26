The Peel Pantoloons are set to return to the stage this December with their latest community production ‘Robin Hood’.
The production, based on Tom Whalley’s script, combines traditional pantomime elements with contemporary humour, and was chosen earlier this year after the production team reviewed several potential scripts.
Pantoloons director Liam Reynolds said: ‘We were sat in a coffee shop in Castletown reading this script, and we were only a few pages in before we were laughing out loud.
‘We looked at a couple of other options, but Robin Hood stood out immediately - it had the humour, adventure, and warmth we wanted for a local panto.
‘I also grew up around archery, so Robin Hood has always been a bit of a hero to me. This script felt like the right blend of tradition and fun.’
Rehearsals began in September and have involved performers with varying levels of theatrical experience.
The directing approach this year has focused not only on shaping the narrative, but also on developing stagecraft across the cast.
Participants have worked on characterisation, movement, and performance techniques, with the creative process being collaborative and cast members offering ideas that have influenced comedic moments, character interactions, and choreography.
‘Across my last two directorships I’ve learned that you can come in with a hundred ideas, but not all of them will work once you’re on the floor,’ Liam added.
‘Then, out of nowhere, an actor will try something you’d never even considered - and it’s perfect. While the vision starts with me, the final product is very much collaborative.’
This year’s cast is led by Sarah Elder in the title role of Robin Hood.
Victoria Reynolds appears as Silly Willy, while Lisa Mellor performs as Nanny Fanny Flapjack. William Derbyshire plays the Sheriff of Nottingham, whose schemes form the central conflict.
The ensemble also includes Kayleigh Smart as Alan-A-Dale, Ellie Reynolds as the Sherwood Sprite, and Tori Kissack as Maid Marian.
Additional roles are performed by Sam Bridson (Friar Tuck), Felipe Ceotto (Little John), Hannah Cowell (Scratch-It), Clarisse Ceotto (Sniff), Chris Killey (King Richard), and Andy Whitmore, who takes on dual roles as the Hunchback and the Bear.
Asked what the audience can expect from the show, Liam said: ‘A traditional pantomime full of humour for the whole family.
‘There are songs, dances, skits, and big characters - all delivered with energy, warmth, and the community spirit that makes local theatre so special.
‘We’ve taken the familiar story everyone knows, added a few flavours of our own, and put it together with care, craft, and plenty of moments that make me genuinely proud of this production. We hope the audience enjoys it as much as we’ve loved creating it.’
The show will run from December 6 to December 13 at the Peel Centenary Centre, with tickets available online (https://peelpantoloons.im/) and from local retailer Celtic Gold at the price of £10.
