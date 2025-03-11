A 16-year-old from QEII High School has been confirmed as the seventh Manx Youth Bard.
Ellie Reynolds impressed the judging panel with her ‘powerful and evocative’ poetry, securing her place as the latest young poet to wear the bardic robes.
Her winning pieces included the titles ‘Starved’, ‘Soulmates: In This Life and Another’ and ‘Your Puppet’.
Ellie’s inauguration ceremony was held at Douglas City Library, and attended by esteemed guests such as Lady Lorimer the deputy mayor of Douglas Peter Washington.
The event was compered by the current Manx Bard Jordanne Kennaugh, who led the proceedings as Nehall Kilari formally passed the robes to Ellie Reynolds.
In keeping with tradition, Hadassah Smith, the previous year’s outgoing Manx Youth Bard, handed her robes over to Nehall Kilari beforehand.
The event was also attended by former Manx Bards Jon ‘Dog’ Callister, Zoe Cannell and Michael Manning.
Speaking about this year’s competition, Bridge Carter, from the Manx Bard team, said: ‘Ellie delivered an exceptional performance, captivating the judges with poetry that was both powerful and deeply moving.
‘It was an incredibly tough competition, but Ellie stood out.
‘We are all very excited to welcome her to Team Bard and cannot wait to see her journey unfold over the next year.’
This year’s competition was particularly notable as QEII High School reclaimed the title that Ballakermeen High School had held for the previous five years.
Prior to this, QEII held the very first Manx Youth Bard title with Holly MacRae.
A spokesperson from the Manx Bard team commented: ‘The Manx Youth Bard initiative is sponsored by Aura Bar and Bistro and supported by Culture Vannin, the Isle of Man Arts Council, Douglas City Library, and Heads up Design.
‘A special thanks to outgoing Manx Youth Bard, Nehall Kilari, for his outstanding contributions to poetry during his tenure.’