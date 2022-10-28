Photographers capture moods of Mann
Seven talented young photographers have won a competition to feature in the 2023 Moods of Mann Calendar.
The Moods of Mann Young Photographers’ Competition was organised by the Rotary Club of Rushen and Western Mann to help raise the photographers’ profiles as well as to raise money for charities and good causes supported by Rotary.
The club’s president, Michael Gallagher, said: ‘I am always amazed at the talent of young people on the Isle of Man. The winners have taken some very high quality photographs which really showcase the island and its different moods.’
A total of 103 entries were received by 24 photographers, aged 11 to 18. The photos were judged anonymously by photographers Dave Silvester and Ron Strathdee.
The overall winner was UCM student Evan Darroch with his photo ‘Ramsey Harbour’ (November).
Evan, of Port St Mary, said: ‘I followed the line of the wall I was leaning on. The various harbour walls and their angles zigzag into the picture, and create an unusual view of Ramsey Harbour.’ Evan had two other photos, ‘Field of Grass’ (July) and ‘Benches’ (February) selected.
Two photos by Matilda (Tilly) Bird-McGowan, who lives in Port Soderick, and goes to King William’s College, were chosen. ‘Earth sea and sky in Castletown’ is January and ‘Train passing through Port Soderick Glen’ is May.
St Ninian’s High School student Zoe Paris, of Douglas, also had two photos selected: ‘Seagull and Manannan’ (April) and ‘Glen Roy River, Laxey’ (September).
And photos by Castle Rushen High School student Michael van Zyl, of Ballasalla were chosen for March and June, ‘Moody sky over lighthouse’ and ‘Green Glen, Laxey.
October’s entry, ‘Sulby Reservoir’, was taken by fellow St Ninian’s student Zoe Kirk, of Onchan.
‘The Camera Obscura’ by Ballakermeen High School student Mia Reed, of Douglas, was chosen for August.
Ramsey Grammar School student and Maughold resident Georgia Smith’s photo, ‘Sunset’ is December.
The winners received cash prizes and certificates and will take part in a group workshop session donated by Dave Silvester from Manx Photography Training.
The calendar is on sale at selected outlets. Proceeds from sales will be used to support charities and good causes in the island and across the world.
