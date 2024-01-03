A night of music, spoken word and fun was held at Arbory Parish Hall to celebrate Old Manx Christmas.
Oie’ll Verree, which enjoyed a packed audience, was organised by Phil Gawne and Annie Kissack in aid of Manx language charity Mooinjer Veggey.
Mooinjer Veggey projects officer Grainney Sheard said: ‘What a fantastic evening of some thoroughly fun Manx entertainment.
‘Gura mie eu to everyone who attended, performed, cheered and baked cakes!
‘Mooinjer Veggey raised the roof in Arbory Parish Hall.’
The concert saw performances from Caarjyn Cooidjagh choir, The White Boys players, poetry from the fifth Manx Bard Annie Kissack, music from Owen Williams, Amy Palmer and James McNulty, sea shanties from The Lockdown Lovelies, and a duologue by Becky Traynor and Christine Bregazzi.
During the interval the audience enjoyed the customary Manx tay, consisting of home-made cakes, sandwiches, tea and coffee. Grainney thanked the ‘army of volunteers’ who baked and served it.
And she thanked Phil and Annie for organising the concert, which was compèred by Phil.