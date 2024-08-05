After 12 months of uncertainty over their future, the island’s heritage railways have emerged in a better position than they’ve been for years.
Over six days last week, the unique network welcomed visitors from far and wide to the ever-popular Isle of Man Heritage Transport Festival.
And this year’s event marked three milestone anniversaries - 150 years since the opening of the Port Erin line, 130 years of the extension of the Manx Electric Railway to Laxey, and 125 years since the MER continued on to Ramsey.
Last year, consultants were appointed to examine the ‘true value’ of the unique rail network and how its benefits compared with its costs.
The results, when they came back, were not perhaps as government had expected.
Consultants Systra found the heritage lines benefited the Manx economy to the tune of £17m each year. and having recovered from a period of sustained under-investment, a strategy should now be produced for their development over the next 10 to 15 years.
This year’s Transport Festival featured guided tours of the railway shed at Douglas, Derby Castle and Laxey, double headed services on the Steam Railway, an evening photography run and a gala day on the volunteer-run Groudle Glen Railway.
Watch footage from the Isle of Man Heritage Transport Festival by clicking through the videos below - there are nine videos to watch in total
A plaque was unveiled on Friday at Castletown station to mark the opening of the Port Erin line in 1874, an event also marked the following day with a Captains of the Parish train which was welcomed on arrival at the southern terminus by Rushen Silver Band.
The festival culminated on Sunday with a Victorian fayre, featuring Manx produce, music and dancing at Ramsey MER station to mark the 125th anniversary of the opening of the line from Laxey to Ramsey on July 28, 1899.
Lieutenant Governor Sir John Lorimer officially opened the event, having travelled with Lady Lorimer and other guests by special tram from Laxey.
Inside the station he unveiled a painting by Michael Starkey depicting the arrival of the first tram being welcomed to Ballure, Ramsey, 125 years ago.
Vintage buses from Jurby Transport Museum ferried visitors to Queen’s Pier where the tram was carrying passengers along the newly restored section of the landmark for the first time in more than 40 years.