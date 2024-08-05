After 12 months of uncertainty over their future, the island’s heritage railways have emerged in a better position than they’ve been for years.

Over six days last week, the unique network welcomed visitors from far and wide to the ever-popular Isle of Man Heritage Transport Festival.

And this year’s event marked three milestone anniversaries - 150 years since the opening of the Port Erin line, 130 years of the extension of the Manx Electric Railway to Laxey, and 125 years since the MER continued on to Ramsey.

Last year, consultants were appointed to examine the ‘true value’ of the unique rail network and how its benefits compared with its costs.

The results, when they came back, were not perhaps as government had expected.

Consultants Systra found the heritage lines benefited the Manx economy to the tune of £17m each year. and having recovered from a period of sustained under-investment, a strategy should now be produced for their development over the next 10 to 15 years.

This year’s Transport Festival featured guided tours of the railway shed at Douglas, Derby Castle and Laxey, double headed services on the Steam Railway, an evening photography run and a gala day on the volunteer-run Groudle Glen Railway.

A plaque was unveiled on Friday at Castletown station to mark the opening of the Port Erin line in 1874, an event also marked the following day with a Captains of the Parish train which was welcomed on arrival at the southern terminus by Rushen Silver Band.

The festival culminated on Sunday with a Victorian fayre, featuring Manx produce, music and dancing at Ramsey MER station to mark the 125th anniversary of the opening of the line from Laxey to Ramsey on July 28, 1899.

Lieutenant Governor Sir John Lorimer officially opened the event, having travelled with Lady Lorimer and other guests by special tram from Laxey.

Inside the station he unveiled a painting by Michael Starkey depicting the arrival of the first tram being welcomed to Ballure, Ramsey, 125 years ago.

Vintage buses from Jurby Transport Museum ferried visitors to Queen’s Pier where the tram was carrying passengers along the newly restored section of the landmark for the first time in more than 40 years.

A well-oiled operation
It was a well-oiled operation (Callum Staley (CJS Photography))
Holidaymakers from Liverpool on the Captains of the Parish train to celebrate 150 Years of the Port Erin Line
Holidaymakers from Liverpool on the Captains of the Parish train (Callum Staley (CJS Photography).)
Former Chief Minister Donald Gelling CBE, Captain of Santon Parish welcoming the Captains of the Parish train in to Santon
Captain of Santon parish, and former chief minister, Donald Gelling welcomes the train at Santon (Callum Staley (CJS Photography))
A group from Great Rail Journeys on the Captains of the Parish train
A group from Great Rail Journeys on the Captains of the Parish train ( Callum Staley (CJS Photography))
Tour of the old MER workshops at Derby Castle
MER volunteer Dave Martin leads a tour of the old workshops at Derby Castle (Media IoM)
Behind the scenes at Derby Castle
Behind the scenes at Derby Castle (Media IoM)
Vintage bus takes passengers to Queen's Pier
Vintage bus takes passengers to Queen's Pier (Media IoM)
The pier tram ran for the first time in 40 years
The pier tram ran for the first time in more than 40 years (Media IoM)
Onchan Silver Band performing at Ramsey Tram Station to celebrate 125 Years of Manx Electrical Railway opening to Ramsey.
Onchan Silver Band perform at the 125th anniversary celebrations (Callum Staley (CJS Photography))
Charlotte Watterson, hospitality & events executive officer for IoM Transport, in Victorian attire
Charlotte Watterson, hospitality & events executive officer for IoM Transport, welcomes visitors to Sunday’s Victorian fayre at Ramsey MER station ( Callum Staley (CJS Photography))
The 'royal' tram carrying the Lt Gov is greeted on arrival at Ramsey
The 'royal' tram carrying the Lieutenant Governor is greeted on arrival at Ramsey ( Callum Staley (CJS Photography))
Celebration of 125 Years of Manx Electrical Railway opening to Ramsey
Lieutenant Governor Sir John Lorimer with MER staff Marcus King, John Mason and Liam Miller (Callum Staley (CJS Photography))
Sir John Lorimer unveils a painting to mark the MER anniversary
Sir John Lorimer unveils a painting by Michael Starkey to mark the anniversary of the MER’s extension to Ballure (Media IoM)
Painting by depicting the opening of the MER to Ballure, Ramsey
Painting by Michael Starkey depicting the opening of the MER to Ballure, Ramsey (Media IoM)
Les Darbyshire, 87, gets a footplate ride on the Groudle Glen railway
Les Darbyshire, 87, gets a footplate ride on the Groudle Glen Railway. He’s been visiting the island’s railways since 1955. (Media IoM)