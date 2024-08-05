The Castletown Confetti Carnival has proved a huge success once more despite the dull weather.
Taking place in the town’s Market Square, the carnival included free bingo, a treasure hunt, face painting, market stalls, bouncy castles and live music.
Local musicians performed which ended with tribute act to the famous artist Pink, called ‘Almost Pink’.
There was also a ‘bonny baby’ competition in the town’s Methodist Hall while the festival queen and princess were crowned in the Market Square.
The traditional fancy dress parade travelled through Bridge Street towards the square, with this year’s fancy dress theme being ‘nursery rhymes’.
Watch some of the action from the 2024 Castletown Carnival by clicking through the playlist below - there are two clips in total to watch
Posting on Facebook, the organisers thanked the public for attending and to the sponsors. They said: ‘What an incredible day we had! We owe our deepest gratitude to each and every one of you who made this event a success.
‘Thanks to our dedicated volunteers and event partners, we couldn't have done it without you. Your hard work behind the scenes made everything run smoothly.
‘A special thanks to the Castletown Festival Committee. Your meticulous planning and tireless efforts culminated in an unforgettable day. The entertainment line-up was nothing short of excellent.’