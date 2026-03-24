Southern Young Farmers were crowned champions at this year’s Young Farmers’ Concert, following three nights of entertainment at the Gaiety Theatre.
The event, held on Thursday, Friday and Saturday, saw the isand’s four clubs – Southern, Eastern, Northern and Central – compete in front of packed audiences, showcasing a mix of sketches, dance routines and comedy performances.
Southern took top honours with their production, The Greatest ShowManx, beating Eastern into second place, with Northern and Central finishing third and fourth respectively.
This year’s event marked a significant milestone, celebrating 55 years since the first Young Farmers’ Concert was staged at Baldrine Methodist Hall in 1971.
In the months leading up to the show, members from across the island had been busy writing scripts, rehearsing routines, creating costumes and building props.
The winning performance was introduced by chairman Caesar Kerruish and written and produced by Tom Callister, Percy Hampton and Richard Creer.
Judges faced a difficult task in selecting a winner, with the panel made up of Jimmy Lee, Tom Curphey, Sandie Divers, Connor Cummins, Stephen Keeley, Ian Davison and Greig Davison.
Reacting to the result, Southern Young Farmers said: ‘It turns out it really was the greatest show! SYFC are the winners of the 2026 Young Farmers Concert.
‘We also brought home the trophies for the best dance routine, best act, best junior performer and best individual performer. A brilliant night, thank you so much to all involved, too many to name but you know who you are.
‘Well done to all our fellow young farmers for putting on great performances, it was a close one this year.’
The Young Farmers’ movement, which has around 180 members, continues to play a key role in island life, bringing together young people from across the rural community through a wide range of social and competitive events.
All photographs: Paul Hatton