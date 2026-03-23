Crowds have once again been wowed by a spectacular drone show in Douglas celebrating the Year of the Manx Language.
Douglas City Council and Culture Vannin teamed up to organise the free event on the promenade on Friday evening, which was attended by thousands of people.
The event followed the success of the drone display in March 2025, which was held as part of celebrations for ‘City Day’ - the anniversary of Douglas being officially granted city status.
The event was once again staged by Star Symphony Drone Shows, which lit up the night sky with dazzling formations inspired by Manx language, culture and heritage.
There was a half-hour delay as the drone team had to ensure all the aircraft were properly calibrated. Despite some initial frustration, it proved worth the wait as the drones lit up the skies over Douglas Bay with a series of Manx words as well as images including Ginny the Witch, a fairy, a jellyfish and a seal.
At the end, the phrase Mannin Aboo - meaning ‘Isle of Man Forever’ or ‘Hurrah for the Isle of Man’ - appeared, accompanied by a few pyrotechnics to appease fireworks lovers.
Afterwards, Douglas City Council posted on social media saying: ‘Thank you to everyone who joined us for Friday’s Year of the Manx Language Drone Show!
‘What an incredible evening. Thousands of you came out to celebrate our island’s language, culture and community.
‘Thank you to the public for your enthusiasm, patience and support. Your presence made the night truly special, and it’s inspiring to see such strong support for the Manx language during its dedicated year of celebration.
‘We hope you enjoyed the show as much as we enjoyed bringing it to you.’