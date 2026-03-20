Colleagues from across Manx Care have been recognised for their dedication and achievements at the organisation’s fourth annual Care Awards.
The event celebrated compassion, innovation and excellence in health and social care across the Isle of Man, with this year’s ceremony fully funded through sponsorship at no cost to the organisation or the public purse.
A wide range of awards were presented on the night, highlighting both individual and team contributions.
Among the winners were the Pre-Assessment Team, which received the Quality and Safety Award, and Pete Corkhill, named EDI Champion.
The Innovation Award went to Mary Rose Pritchard and Janette Qualtrough, while Victoria Matthews was recognised with the Learning Development Award.
Caoimhe Moore was named Rising Star, and Samantha Murphy took home the Leader of the Year Award. Mary Maylott was honoured as Volunteer of the Year.
In the Unsung Hero categories, the Catering Team – Patient Meals won the non-clinical award, while Linda Swarts was recognised in the clinical category.
The Adult Learning Disabilities Team was named Team of the Year.
Ellie Bridson received the Island’s Choice Award, which was decided by a public vote, while Mel Pinckard was presented with the CEO Outstanding Achievement Award.
The Andrew Foster CBE Memorial Award was awarded to the Housekeeping Team.
A number of businesses and individuals supported the event, contributing to what organisers described as a memorable evening.
Speaking after the ceremony, Manx Care chief executive Teresa Cope praised staff for their commitment. She said: ‘The Care Awards are an opportunity to recognise and celebrate the incredible work our colleagues do every day for patients, service users and the wider community.
‘The quality and number of nominations received this year truly reflects the passion, professionalism and compassion that exists right across Manx Care. I am incredibly proud of everyone who was nominated, shortlisted and recognised.’
Manx Care also thanked all sponsors and supporters who helped make the event possible.
All photographs by Dave Kneale (Isle of Man Government).