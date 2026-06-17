The King’s Baton Relay has been making it was around the Isle of Man and included a special visit to a community centre.
The event last weekend brought together the Special Olympics Isle of Man team, Manx Mencap, Isle of Man Down Syndrome Society, Manx Gateway Club and Autism in Mann, as a number of sports-related games and activities took place while the baton was passed around for photo opportunities at Centre 21 in Douglas.
Activities on the day involved noughts and crosses, golf putting, balloons ‘keep up’, basketball, hoopla and inflatable darts, and a number of special guests included the Chief Minister Alfred Cannan as well as MHKs Ann Corlett and Sarah Maltby.
A spokesperson from Team Isle of Man in the Commonwealth Games commented: ‘The atmosphere was electric and the laughter was infectious.
‘One of the most moving moments of the entire relay week came as candles were lit for every Commonwealth nation on a gigantic world map, a vivid reminder of just how far the King's Baton Relay reaches.
‘We were also honoured to have Aimee Christian and Ben Sinclair - both University College Isle of Man students and athletics representatives for the Isle of Man - carry the baton.
‘Chief Minister Alfred Cannan also took his turn as a batonbearer, joining around 160 people to celebrate this landmark occasion.’
The King’s Baton Relay is visiting the Isle of Man this week ahead of the Commonwealth Games getting underway in Glasgow next month.
For the first time, every Commonwealth nation and territory is receiving its own baton, with each designing and decorating its own. Island artist and archer Lesley Sleight designed the Isle of Man’s baton, which incorporates Manx scenes and icons.
The baton is due to leave the Isle of Man on Thursday.