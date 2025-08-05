Castletown’s Market Square was transformed into a lively celebration on Saturday as the annual Confetti Carnival returned, attracting hundreds of attendees.
The event featured a range of attractions, including market stalls, street performers, free bingo, and live entertainment.
Several popular competitions returned this year, such as the Bonny Baby contest, Home and Holiday Princess titles and the crowning of the Carnival Queen.
The carnival-themed Fancy Dress Parade, a long-standing highlight, once again drew participants of all ages, with costumes judged across multiple categories and cash prizes being handed out to standout entries.
The carnival concluded with a headline performance by Kylie Minogue tribute act Victoria Jones.
‘It was a joy to see so many families, friends, and visitors enjoying themselves in the heart of Castletown, and the support we’ve received this year has been incredible.
‘We extend a huge, heartfelt thank you to every individual, group, business, performer, sponsor, and supporter who played a part in making the day such a success.
‘A special thanks also goes to our dedicated volunteer committee and on-the-day volunteers, without whom this event simply would not be possible.’
Preparations are already underway for next year’s Castletown Festival, which will mark the 70th anniversary of the very first festival in 1956.
Talking about the special anniversary, a spokesperson from Castletown Festival said: ‘We want everyone – of all ages – to get involved, and the Fancy Dress Parade is the perfect way to do it.
‘Whether you have taken part for years or never tried it, next year is the time to step up, dress up, and join in.’
For further information on the festival or to keep updated, you can visit @thecastletownfestival on Facebook.