Lobsters, spider crabs, starfish and sea slugs were among the creatures brought to the surface as Port Erin celebrated the marine life living beneath the waves.

The annual Festival of the Sea took place over the weekend, giving people of all ages a rare opportunity to get up close to some of the species found in the waters surrounding the Isle of Man.

Based on Port Erin Breakwater, Manx Wildlife Trust hosted a range of family-friendly activities, educational stalls and a fascinating display of local marine life.

All of the animals on display had been carefully collected from Manx waters by experienced divers, who safely removed them from their natural habitats to allow Manx Wildlife Trust to showcase them during the festival.

Once the event had finished, each animal was carefully returned to the sea, ensuring they could continue living in their natural environment with minimal disturbance.

Among the species on display were lobsters, crabs, spider crabs, starfish, sea slugs and sea urchins.

Throughout the weekend, the marquee remained busy as families, children and wildlife enthusiasts explored the exhibits, asked questions and learned more about the diverse marine ecosystem which exists just off the island's coastline.

The festival aimed to encourage people to develop a greater appreciation for the wildlife living beneath the waves and highlight the importance of protecting local marine habitats for future generations.

Isabel Crichton, an engagement officer for Manx Wildlife Trust, said: ‘I think it's really important that people know about the animals that live around here.

‘Living on an island, you'd think more people knew about what was in the ocean, but it's really important to see what is there, and when you see it, you can build a connection with it and feel like you need to protect it.’

Manx Wildlife Trust is the Isle of Man's leading nature conservation charity, caring for the island's land, sea and freshwater environments while inspiring people to value and protect the natural world.

A marquee hosted numerous different activities for people of all ages to enjoy
Visitors of all ages enjoyed a range of activities inside the festival marquee (n/a)
Manx Wildlife Trust asked the public what they want the government to focus on when it comes to the wildlife around the island
Manx Wildlife Trust asked visitors what they want the government to prioritise when it comes to the island's wildlife (n/a)
Isabel Crichton works as an engagement officer for the Manx Wildlife Trust
Manx Wildlife Trust engagement officer Isabel Crichton at the Festival of the Sea (n/a)
Divers collected various different marine wildlife from around the island with the hopes of educating people
Divers collected marine life from Manx waters to help visitors learn more about the species living beneath the waves (n/a)
Specialists were on site to showcase the different marine species sharing the island with us
Specialists were on hand to showcase the different types of marine animals found in waters off the island (n/a)
The hot weather didn't stop people visiting the 'Festival of the Sea'
The hot weather didn't deter visitors from the festival (n/a)
Lobsters, Crabs, Sea Urchins and Starfish were all on display in regulated tanks for people to see
Real lobsters, crabs, sea urchins and starfish were all on display in regulated tanks for people to see (n/a)
People jotted down their wishes for the 'Sea Election'
Visitors shared their hopes for the island's marine environment in the ‘Sea Election’ (n/a)