Lobsters, spider crabs, starfish and sea slugs were among the creatures brought to the surface as Port Erin celebrated the marine life living beneath the waves.
The annual Festival of the Sea took place over the weekend, giving people of all ages a rare opportunity to get up close to some of the species found in the waters surrounding the Isle of Man.
Based on Port Erin Breakwater, Manx Wildlife Trust hosted a range of family-friendly activities, educational stalls and a fascinating display of local marine life.
All of the animals on display had been carefully collected from Manx waters by experienced divers, who safely removed them from their natural habitats to allow Manx Wildlife Trust to showcase them during the festival.
Once the event had finished, each animal was carefully returned to the sea, ensuring they could continue living in their natural environment with minimal disturbance.
Among the species on display were lobsters, crabs, spider crabs, starfish, sea slugs and sea urchins.
Throughout the weekend, the marquee remained busy as families, children and wildlife enthusiasts explored the exhibits, asked questions and learned more about the diverse marine ecosystem which exists just off the island's coastline.
The festival aimed to encourage people to develop a greater appreciation for the wildlife living beneath the waves and highlight the importance of protecting local marine habitats for future generations.
Isabel Crichton, an engagement officer for Manx Wildlife Trust, said: ‘I think it's really important that people know about the animals that live around here.
‘Living on an island, you'd think more people knew about what was in the ocean, but it's really important to see what is there, and when you see it, you can build a connection with it and feel like you need to protect it.’
Manx Wildlife Trust is the Isle of Man's leading nature conservation charity, caring for the island's land, sea and freshwater environments while inspiring people to value and protect the natural world.
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