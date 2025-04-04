The world’s largest exhibition of works by Archibald Knox has now opened at the Manx Museum in Douglas.
‘KNOX: Order and Beauty’ officially opened on Saturday April 5, with journalists, critics, travel writers and visitors from across the world arriving on the island for the occasion.
The special exhibition looks to celebrate Archibald Knox’s legacy, whilst exploring how the island’s cultural heritage inspired his work.
Presenting a comprehensive showcase of his work, it brings together over 100 pieces from the collections of Manx National Heritage alongside 100 works from private lenders and museums across the British Isles.
Connie Lovel, chief executive of Manx National Heritage, commented: ‘We are truly thrilled to be hosting and working with the Archibald Knox Forum to jointly curate this unique exhibition.
‘The island’s cultural heritage helped inspire so much of his work and that continues to resonate around the world today.
‘This exhibition, in our National Art Gallery, will not only celebrate his legacy, but will be the first time many of the pieces will have been seen in public.’
The opening of the exhibition was marked with a special event on Friday evening, with special guests including the Lieutenant Governor Sir John Lorimer.
Speaking at the event, Chris Hobdell, founder of the Archibald Knox Forum, added: ‘His work has left a legacy in the works of later Manx artists such as Norman Sayle, Nancy Corkish, Julia Ashby Smyth and Nicola Dixon.
‘One has to visit the Isle of Man and walk through its history and landscape in order to appreciate and understand the genius and beauty of Knox’s work. No amount of words will convince people about Knox.
‘Come along and see for yourself the sheer volume, breadth and beauty of his work in this world class exhibition.’
Admission to the exhibition is free, and it will run until March 1 2026.