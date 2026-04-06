An island writer has released a new poetry book which looks to draw on ‘years of personal reflection’.
Mike Simpson’s new collection, titled ‘Life Is All In Your Mind’, offers an introspective look at personal experience, drawing on writings developed over more than a decade and compiled into a single volume over the past three and a half years.
Mike’s long-standing relationship with writing began in early adulthood, and although not initially drawn to the academic study of English, he developed a habit of recording thoughts, observations and experiences in journals from around the age of 18.
These entries ranged from personal reflections and short narratives to insights drawn from everyday life and conversations.
The idea to transform these writings into a book emerged after relocating to London in 2022.
‘I’m not exactly sure if anything inspired me directly, but I remember realising that I must have hundreds of notes and writings in journals from across the years,’ Mike said.
‘I had previously been inspired by talks and books from Alan Watts, Terrance McKenna, Ram Dass, and Aldous Huxley. I also carried a book of poems by Rumi for many years and another from Leonard Cohen. I had gotten into poetry without realising it.
‘Then, I remember sitting in my room in London knowing it was time to put all of my own thoughts and feelings into one place - and so began the first draft of writing. Ten drafts and three and a half years later, it was finally complete.’
The collection does not focus on physical locations, but instead explores internal responses to life experiences.
Themes include emotional processing, personal growth and the impact of travel, relationships and daily events. Mike emphasised that the writing process was typically reactive, emerging after moments of inspiration rather than through structured sessions.
Explaining the title ‘Life Is All In Your Mind’, Mike added: ‘It just felt right and I think it accurately points to the realisation that the world we are in, is in fact in us. It suggests freedom and power to the individual and ownership of one’s life.
‘The origin of the phrase itself is another story - it came about after a night out whilst at university. I was intoxicated and I remember having a personal moment of seeing the phrase clearly in my mind in bright lights. At the time, again, it just felt right and made sense.’
The cover artwork presents a symbolic depiction of disconnection, portraying a fragmented human figure affected by distraction, emotional suppression and inaction.
Travel and exploration are recurring influences within the work, which was influenced by Mike’s upbringing.
‘I have travelled about so much because my parents encouraged it when I was growing up,’ he said.
‘One mantra my dad repeated to me growing up was that “travel was a great educator” and he pushed us to travel as much as we could.’
Life Is All In Your Mind is available to purchase at The Bridge Bookshop (in Ramsey or Port Erin) and at Mother T’s in Laxey.