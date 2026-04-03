A promised public meeting over the future of a controversial glamping site in the south of the island has still not been arranged.
The Reayrt Vradda glamping site on Ballafesson Road closed during the TT practice week and the company that operated it has gone into voluntary liquidation.
Port Erin Commissioners, which had leased the site to Reayrt Vradda Ltd, wants to serve eviction notices on people who have been living there in motorhomes and campervans, apparently in breach of planning consent.
But before doing so, the local authority maintains it will have to go to court to take back possession of the site from the company in liquidation.
It has also rejected an offer made to the liquidator to buy the site.
That proposal has been put forward by John Lovelady, director of Reayrt Vradda Ltd.
The liquidator has confirmed that the potential buyer is a company that is backed by Mr Lovelady.
A provisional date for a public meeting was scheduled for March 5 but this did not take place.
The Commssioners said they have been left short staffed after their clerk Jason Roberts moved to another authority.
Commissioners chairman Hannah Mackenzie said: ‘The board are mindful of the ratepayers’ interest and will share any news there is as soon as we are in a position to do so.’
Minutes of the February board meeting show that the board discussed a letter received from the liquidator dated January 30, reiterating that the proposal received from Mr Lovelady dated October 24 still stood.
The letter highlighted that a decision would be required by mid-February for the operator to prepare for the 2026 season.
Commissioners heard that the Department of Infrastructure had advised that the lease could not be reassigned.
It was resolved that the board’s intention to pursue a return of the land through legal channels would continue.
Liquidator Craig Mitchell said that an offer was on the table that would pay all the creditors in full.
He confirmed that the company that put in the offer is backed by Mr Lovelady.
‘I’ve no concerns with that or his prior involvement,’ he said.
Mr Mitchell has previously expressed frustration of the Commissioners’ rejection of the proposed offer.
He has said that offer represented a ‘viable option’ to revive the site, bringing it back into operation in ‘a matter of months’, and would benefit both creditors and the broader Port Erin community
Port Erin Commissioners secured planning consent in May 2020 for the creation of a 30-glamping pod/cabin site with provision for camping and camper vans, erection of a welcome centre and detached toilet/shower facilities (20/00496/B).
Reayrt Vradda began work on the campsite on Ballafesson Road in 2021 after signing a lease with the local authority.
The company’s website advertised eight luxury glamping pods, eight large bell tents and a hardstanding area to accommodate up to 21 campervans and caravans.
But while some facilities were constructed, much of the 10-acre site remains an uncompleted eyesore, with major groundworks left unfinished.