The popular performer will entertain the crowd at the Atholl Room at the Centenary Centre, Peel, on Friday, December 13.
The show will be his first full-length performance in the island after his recent mini-UK tour during which he appeared at venues in West Yorkshire, Tyne and Wear and County Durham.
Earlier this year John also played at the Filey Folk Festival in North Yorkshire and the Brixham Blues Club in Devon.
The Douglas-based musician said: 'I've had a bumper year of performances this year, it's looking likely I'll have done more than 130 by Christmas Eve.
‘I really enjoyed performing in the UK in late November and I'm back there in January for a show in Newcastle.’
John says he will look back at this last year with pride over his achievements, the shows he has managed to perform and the artists he has worked with.
He said: ‘Overall, 2024 has been very memorable. I was featured in Blues Matters magazine and I've also appeared onstage with my US musical heroes - the Erin Harpe Country Blues Duo from Boston and Toby Walker from Long Island.’
The show will be free which is away for John to show his appreciation to all those who have been behind him during an extremely busy year.
He said: ‘As a thank you to everyone who has supported me throughout the year I have decided to make this show totally free (though donations will be welcome for the hire of the venue).’
Those attending can expect an evening of fancy fingerpicking guitar, stories of the blues greats and singalongs.
John added: ‘The concert will start at 7.30pm prompt and will finish at 9.30pm. There will be an interval in the middle so people can grab a pint across the road as the Centenary Centre bar won't be open on the night.’