The fourth annual Port Erin Festival of Brass will take place this weekend.
The event will also celebrate Rushen Silver Band’s 75th anniversary.
Rotary Club of Rushen and Western Mann is organising the event which will take place on Saturday (June 15) at St Catherine’s Church Gardens, from 1pm-5pm.
The festival was launched in 2021 and it has built on that success over the last few years. The festival will include performances from five bands with a grand finale performance of massed bands at the end.
Road closure in Church Road will be in place from midday until 6pm where extra viewing areas will be available along with refreshments from Jimbo’s Ice Cream and Hospice’s new Coffee Van.
Rotary president Mike Johnson said: ‘As a community service club we provide support to both international humanitarian causes like Shelterbox and End Polio Now along with many local projects including the Bradda Glen viewing platform and local foodbank.
‘We sincerely hope folk will come and enjoy a fabulous afternoon with great music and local fair in the beautiful setting of St Catherine’s in Port Erin.’
Chris Weldon, chairman of Rushen Silver Band is looking forward to celebrating the landmark anniversary at the event.
He said: ‘We are delighted to be taking part in this fantastic event, promoting brass music on the Island, and at the same time supporting the Rotary fund raising efforts.
‘In this 75th anniversary year for the band playing at such an event in Port Erin is a huge honour, and shows the band is at the heart of the local community, and we are great fun for all the support we get.
Santander International is sponsoring the event and managing director James Geldart added: ‘We are thrilled to sponsor the Port Erin Festival of Brass for the fourth consecutive year, an exceptional event that merges the island's brass music tradition with contemporary talent.’