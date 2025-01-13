The Post Office has released a new stamp collection celebrating the 60th anniversary of the Isle of Man Arts Council.
The new collection showcases a range of artwork and photography from local artists and contributors, reflecting the ‘diversity of artistic expression’ supported by the Council.
Each stamp looks to celebrate a different aspect of Manx arts, from theatre and music to public art and community projects.
The collection was issued on January 14, and includes a set, sheet set, first day cover and presentation pack.
A spokesperson from the Isle of Man Post Office commented: ‘Each product features striking artwork that represents a wide range of artistic fields, including sculpture, theatre, concerts, exhibitions, and more.
‘This release provides a unique opportunity for collectors, art lovers, and the general public to own a piece of Manx cultural history.
‘It also serves as a testament to the enduring role of the Isle of Man Arts Council in supporting creativity and promoting the island’s artistic community.’
Chair of the Isle of Man Arts Council, Sarah Maltby MHK, expressed her pride in the milestone and the legacy of the Council's work.
She said: ‘The Isle of Man Arts Council has played a significant role in the development of Manx arts and culture for 60 years and will continue to support creativity in the future. Our creative community surprises and inspires so many of us every day, enhancing all of our lives.
‘As the current chair of the well-established and respected Arts Council, I am proud of all they achieve and share in the delight of being able to celebrate and showcase a snapshot of such diverse innovative work and talent in this vibrant collection of stamps.’
Maxine Cannon, general manager of stamps and coins at Isle of Man Post Office, added: ‘We are honoured to mark the 60th anniversary of the Isle of Man Arts Council with this special collection. It offers a fitting tribute to the lasting impact of the Council’s support for the arts.
‘This release highlights the creativity and talent that make the Isle of Man’s cultural scene so distinctive.
‘We hope collectors, arts enthusiasts, and the wider community will treasure this commemorative collection.’