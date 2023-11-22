The Manx Amateur Drama Federation (MADF) has started preparations for their festivals in 2024 and 2025.
Their first competition will be The Young Actor of Mann, which will take place at Ballakermeen High School’s Studio Theatre on Saturday, March 30.
The competition, now held every two years, is open to island residents aged 13 to 19.
See the MADF website for more details. The closing date for entries is January 13.
And the Easter Festival, which now incorporates the one act and full length plays competitions, takes place at the Gaiety Theatre from Saturday, March 30 to Friday, April 5.
Invitations have gone out to teams from the island and British Isles.
Performances take place each evening at 7.30pm. The Empress Hotel will be MADF headquarters and green room.
The deadline for entries is tomorrow (Friday).
Winner of this year’s full length play contest was Northampton group White Cobra with The Lonesome West by Martin McDonagh.
Adjudicator for both competitions is Chris Baglin of the Guild of Drama Adjudicators. He has previously judged the One Act Play Festival.