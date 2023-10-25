Comedy stage hypnotist Robert Temple returns to the Gaiety Theatre on Saturday (November 4) with his stage show The Hypnotist: Red Raw.
Temple performed the show here last October and returns following its success.
He told Island Life his show is different every time: ‘You can’t ever tell how someone will react to a suggestion, so it’s pretty unpredictable, even for me.’
Temple has performed more than 2,000 shows during his career and hypnotised more than 20,000 people.
Since his last island performance he has been touring the length and breadth of the UK with 40-plus tour dates and cruising with Royal Caribbean around Scandinavia, the Bahamas and the British Isles.
The Hypnotist: Red Raw sees volunteers from the audience unlock their imaginations and create a once-in-a-lifetime show of improvised comedy under the influence of hypnosis - live on stage.
Things will be imagined, people’s identities forgotten, changed and their reality completely altered. All in the spirit of a ruddy good laugh.
No actors are used. Instead, members of the audience are asked to volunteer if they would like to participate at the start of the performance.
The show, suitable for age 16 and over, starts at 7.30pm.
Tickets cost £21 for adults and £19 for seniors and students. They are available online from the Villa Gaiety box office on 600555, the Welcome Centre at the Sea Terminal or online at www.villagaiety.com